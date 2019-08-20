Menu

Video: Solskjaer explains why Pogba took Man United penalty vs Wolves instead of Rashford

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has explained why Paul Pogba ended up taking yesterday’s penalty against Wolves instead of Marcus Rashford.

Despite Rashford stepping up and scoring from the spot in the win over Chelsea last week, Pogba ended up taking the spot-kick against Wolves on Monday evening.

This probably wouldn’t have been too controversial if he’d scored, but his effort was saved as the game finished 1-1 at Molineux.

Speaking afterwards, Solskjaer explained that he has too designated penalty takers and that Pogba and Rashford decide between them who’s going to take one when it’s given.

“The two of them are designated penalty shooters,” Solskjaer said.

“Last week Marcus was confident enough to go up, today Paul was confident enough and that’s just a decision they’ve made out there, same as they did last week.

“Last week it went well, today it didn’t, that’s football.”

