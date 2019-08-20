Menu

Video: Manchester United summer signing puts in weak defensive effort against Wolves

Manchester United FC Wolverhampton Wanderers
Posted by

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has looked a fine signing by Manchester United, but he wasn’t always entirely convincing in yesterday’s 1-1 draw at Wolves.

Watch below as one fan on Twitter highlighted a dodgy moment from the former Crystal Palace right-back, who looked weak as he was out-muscled by an opponent.

Wan-Bissaka was also not exactly convincing on the Ruben Neves goal, as he turned his back on the shot, as shown below…

Man Utd fans will hope this is just a blip as he continues to settle, with the youngster generally looking a player with a big future.

However, it’s a reminder that young players will have occasional off-days and that could cost Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side at times this season, even if the club is now looking more long-term.

