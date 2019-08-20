Aaron Wan-Bissaka has looked a fine signing by Manchester United, but he wasn’t always entirely convincing in yesterday’s 1-1 draw at Wolves.

Watch below as one fan on Twitter highlighted a dodgy moment from the former Crystal Palace right-back, who looked weak as he was out-muscled by an opponent.

Wan-Bissaka was also not exactly convincing on the Ruben Neves goal, as he turned his back on the shot, as shown below…

Tryna block the ball with cheeks? Not my fullback pic.twitter.com/NssF5DbCTa — JAYR-AB ?? (@S7HMIDT) August 19, 2019

Man Utd fans will hope this is just a blip as he continues to settle, with the youngster generally looking a player with a big future.

However, it’s a reminder that young players will have occasional off-days and that could cost Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side at times this season, even if the club is now looking more long-term.