Manchester United legend Gary Neville has described Alexis Sanchez’s time at Old Trafford as a ‘disaster’.

The Chile international looks to be on his way out of the club while the transfer window remains open in Europe, with Alfredo Pedulla among the sources linking him as being close to joining Inter Milan.

"He's been an absolute disaster." ? Speaking on MNF, @GNev2 says he likes the new 'youthful and energetic' Manchester United side and believes Alexis Sanchez should leave the club: https://t.co/85n7xNwoEO pic.twitter.com/TYOCf3dywX — Sky Sports MNF (@SkySportsMNF) August 20, 2019

Discussing Sanchez in the video clip above, Neville makes it clear he’d be happy to see the back of Sanchez, as he says he likes the look of the Man Utd team more this season.

The 30-year-old was not involved against Wolves, and Neville says United need to sell him as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer starts to rebuild the team around some promising young players.

The pundit said: “You talk about Alexis Sanchez … I welcomed him coming to the club because I thought he would be a forward that would play all across the line, score goals, be tenacious, but he’s been a disaster. He’s been an absolute disaster.

“I have no idea what’s happened to Alexis Sanchez, there must be two of them – the one who played for Barcelona and Arsenal … but the one that’s shown up in Manchester, I have no idea what it is.

“I had so much respect for him, we talked so well about him, but they now need to get him out of the club.”