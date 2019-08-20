Loads of Liverpool fans are going in for Manchester United defender Harry Maguire after he was dribbled past against Wolves in last night’s Premier League clash.

We expect there’s going to be a lot of this over the season ahead, with Maguire often compared to Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk due to moving for similarly big transfer fees.

I was thinking Maguire was gonna try and break Van Dijk's "dribble past" record until Jimenez put him down like a bad bitch in the 8th minute of week 2. pic.twitter.com/ftdNBECP6j — daniel (@dannylyn____) August 20, 2019

Van Dijk has also notably not been dribbled past for a long time, while Maguire fell over after trickery from Wolves star Raul Jimenez in just his second Man Utd appearance.

He’s now being trolled by this lot, who are taking the moment to make it perfectly clear they think Van Dijk is the far better player…

It took 65 matches before Virgil Van Dijk was dribbled past for Liverpool. It took Harry Maguire just 2 for Manchester United. pic.twitter.com/igCzJBNDUh — Epic Football (@TheEpicFootball) August 20, 2019

It took 65 matches for Virgil van dijk to be dribbled past but it only took 2 matches for Maguire world most expensive defender to be dribbled past. — olet daniel (@oletdaniel3) August 20, 2019

Ignore any Man Utd divvy fans mate. All about levels. Van Dijk is the best. Maguire is just a clumsy caveman. — Spion Kop (@TheKopHQ) August 20, 2019

https://twitter.com/SamueILFC/status/1163750362538532866

Van Dijk the Colossus. Maguire not even close to him. pic.twitter.com/iVjXG7Vs3i — MhmmdAbdlQyymAzmn (@mhmmdabdlqyym) August 20, 2019