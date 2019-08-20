Menu

Video: Manchester United summer signing trolled by these Liverpool fans after unconvincing moment vs Wolves

Liverpool FC Manchester United FC
Loads of Liverpool fans are going in for Manchester United defender Harry Maguire after he was dribbled past against Wolves in last night’s Premier League clash.

We expect there’s going to be a lot of this over the season ahead, with Maguire often compared to Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk due to moving for similarly big transfer fees.

Van Dijk has also notably not been dribbled past for a long time, while Maguire fell over after trickery from Wolves star Raul Jimenez in just his second Man Utd appearance.

He’s now being trolled by this lot, who are taking the moment to make it perfectly clear they think Van Dijk is the far better player…

https://twitter.com/SamueILFC/status/1163750362538532866

