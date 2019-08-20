West Ham United transfer target Guillermo Maripan has admitted he feels ‘awkward’ about not getting his move to the club this summer.

The Alaves defender was strongly targeted by Manuel Pellegrini over the summer, with a £15million move looking on the cards for some time.

However, it never materialised and the 25-year-old has now spoken about how he’s responded to the deal falling through as he starts a new season with his current club once again.

“I felt a little awkward, because I would prefer that these things about transfers are resolved quickly,” Maripan told Mundo Deportivo, as translated by Hammers News.

“I only know that today I am a Alaves player, that my mind is here 100% and that is what I have made known to the coach and my teammates.

“Today I am an Alaves player and that’s how I feel; I would like to answer that for sure (for how long), but many things happen in football.”