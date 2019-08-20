Real Madrid have reportedly identified their prime alternative to superstars Christian Eriksen and Paul Pogba, the ace was impressive in La Liga last season.

According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Real Madrid are eyeing a move for Espanyol star Marc Roca after their failed attempts to land Premier League superstars Christian Eriksen and Paul Pogba.

Tottenham and Manchester United fans can finally rejoice as Los Blancos move away from their stars after a summer fuelled with speculation.

Mundo Deportivo understand that Zinedine Zidane’s side are now seriously considering a move for Roca in order to boost their midfield as they get their new season underway.

Mundo claim that the Bernabeu outfit have been keeping a close eye on the star after an impressive performance against Madrid last season.

Roca has the potential to be a leading player for Spain’s national team in the not so distant future, the ace was triumphant with La Furia Roja in this summer’s European Under-21s Championships.

Madrid will have to stump up some serious cash to land the ace though as Mundo report that Espanyol aren’t prepared to accept any offers below the ace’s €40m release clause.

Roca’s superb performances are reported to have caught the eye of several teams in the Premier League, as well as German giants Bayern Munich.

Mundo claim that Madrid are such massive admirers of Roca’s talents because of the ace’s versatility and the fact that he’s left-footed.

None of Madrid’s other central midfielders are left-footed, it’s also reported that Los Blancos are impressed with the fact that Roca can also slot into defensive midfield – which will be useful if Casemiro is sidelined with injury.

Mundo round off their report by revealing that Madrid aren’t prepared to meet the player’s valuation completely with cash, however they will look to include players in a deal to drive down Espanyol’s price.

Roca made 35 La Liga appearances last season, the ace has seven caps to his name for Spain’s Under-21s.