‘Stop these pathetic trolls’ – Maguire speaks out to support Pogba after racist abuse from Man United fans

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has slammed “disgusting” trolls on social media for aiming racist abuse at Paul Pogba.

The Red Devils drew 1-1 with Wolves at Molineux on Monday night, after Anthony Martial’s opener was cancelled out by a superb long-range strike from Ruben Neves.

Pogba had the chance to give United all three points when he won a penalty midway through the second half, but his spot-kick was saved by Wolves number one Rui Patricio.

As BBC Sport reports, some United fans targeted the Frenchman with a barrage of racist abuse online after the final whistle, which the club have publicly condemned on Tuesday morning.

Maguire has also spoken out in support of Pogba, urging social media sites to “stop these pathetic trolls” in his latest post on Twitter, which you can see below.

Disgusting. Social media need to do something about it… Every account that is opened should be verified by a passport/driving licence. Stop these pathetic trolls making numerous accounts to abuse people. @Twitter @instagram https://t.co/bzow073aTw — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) August 20, 2019

United striker Marcus Rashford also jumped to the defence of his Old Trafford colleague, reiterating Maguire’s stance on social media platforms not doing enough to protect professional sportsmen.

Manchester United is a family. @paulpogba is a huge part of that family. You attack him you attack us all… @ManUtd https://t.co/PgalnFQMeu — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) August 20, 2019

Racism also reared its ugly head once again during Chelsea’s UEFA Super Cup clash against Liverpool last Wednesday, with Tammy Abraham subjected to vile abuse on Twitter following his decisive miss in a penalty shoot-out defeat.

World football organisation Kick It Out has since criticised the social media platform and called for major changes to be made in order to “tackle this insidious problem” – as per the Mirror.

Twitter have defended themselves amid the racism storm, insisting the platform “takes action against behaviour that targets individuals with hateful conduct”, but more must be done in order to silence a hateful minority who have no place in the game.