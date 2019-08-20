Menu

Mauricio Pochettino took major gamble by blocking Tottenham swap transfer

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino looks to have made a very risky transfer decision this summer.

With Christian Eriksen in the final year of his contract, Spurs surely need to accept a decent offer for their star playmaker now as they risk losing him for free in less than a year’s time.

Remarkably, however, Pochettino personally rejected an offer from Juventus this summer that would have seen Paulo Dybala and Eriksen swap places, according to the Daily Mail.

The report explains that the Argentine felt he might be able to persuade Eriksen to sign a new contract instead, but it now looks like this move could majorly backfire.

Christian Eriksen could have joined Juventus in a transfer deal bringing Paulo Dybala to Tottenham

Paulo Dybala would have made a superb signing for Tottenham

Dybala could have been a superb signing for Spurs and helped them immediately replace Eriksen in the attacking midfield department.

It now remains to be seen if Tottenham will have to either allow Eriksen to leave some time before September 2nd for a less good deal, or simply lose him on a free transfer next summer.

