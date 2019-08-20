Chelsea full-back Davide Zappacosta is on the verge of joining Roma on loan, with a medical set to take place tomorrow.

The 27-year-old star moved to Stamford Bridge from Torino in 2017, but has since failed to earn a regular place in the Blues’ starting XI.

The Italian defender featured in 22 Premier League matches during his debut season, before falling even further down the pecking order under Maurizio Sarri the following year, restricted to just 15 appearances across all competitions.

According to The Guardian, Zappacosta is now set for a medical with Serie A giants Roma this week ahead of completing a season-long loan transfer to Stadio Olimpico.

Gianluca Di Marzio reports that the full-back will probably undergo his medical on Wednesday, with little time to push a deal through as the Italian transfer deadline on August 23 draws ever closer.

Zappacosta has not seen a single minute of action under new Chelsea boss Frank Lampard yet and he now looks destined to follow David Luiz and Gary Cahill out the Stamford Bridge exit door.

The Italy international is still contracted to remain in west London until 2021, but if his temporary spell at Roma goes well, one would have to assume he will be offered the chance to return to his homeland on a permanent basis.

Zappacosta hasn’t quite been able to make the grade at Chelsea, but he remains a consistent player with plenty to offer at the highest level if offered the chance to play week in, week out.

Lampard has been unable to bring in any new players due to a transfer ban, but he has offloaded plenty of deadwood and Zappacosta is the latest man deemed surplus to requirements as the Blues move into a new era.