Video: Lingard spurns glorious chance to put Man United out of sight against Wolves

Jesse Lingard completely mistimed a volley which could have put Manchester United 2-0 up against Wolves at Molineux on Monday night.

The Red Devils earned a 1-1 draw away from home in their second fixture of the new Premier League season, but missed a golden opportunity to win three points instead of one.

Paul Pogba missed a penalty midway through the second half which would have put United 2-1 up on the night, but he was not the only man guilty of wasteful finishing.

Lingard spurned a glorious chance to put United out of sight against Wolves before their equaliser, snatching at a volley from inside of the box with the goal at his mercy.

The English midfielder tried to take the ball first time on the bounce but it hit his knee and bounced up into his face before being cleared away from the danger area.

Check out Lingard’s embarrassing effort below, via Twitter.

Lingard showing off his Dancing skills again ???. #WOLMUN pic.twitter.com/bhBpGRpIE4 — Boda JoE?? (@Bodajoe_) August 19, 2019