Marcus Rashford feels getting the most out of Anthony Martial will be key to Manchester United’s chances of success this season.

Martial has been given the coveted number nine shirt for the 2019-20 campaign, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer opting to start him upfront for opening fixtures against Chelsea and Wolves.

The Frenchman netted in a 4-0 win over the Blues on August 11 before also scoring in a 1-1 draw at Molineux on Monday night, proving he has the predatory instincts to lead the line for United this season.

Rashford, who also has two goals to his name from two appearances this term, singled out his Old Trafford team-mate for praise after the stalemate against Wolves, which ensured United moved up to fourth in the Premier League table.

As per Metro Sport, the England forward told MUTV post-match: “We have to do better to try and find him, but I think that just comes with the tempo that we play at.

“If we play it a bit quicker through the midfield, into the No.10s or the wingers, we can get him on the ball more. And for me, when he gets on the ball, he can start to make things happen.

“It was a beautiful goal, it’s something we spoke about especially against a team like Wolves who try and defend so narrow.

“The spaces, as a No.9, they’re sort of to the sides of the box and so he was making those runs all game.”

Solskjaer also hailed Martial for latest contribution, insisting a clinical edge in the final third makes all the difference when it comes to winning games consistently at the highest level.

As per Metro Sport, the Norwegian stated: “Very good finish. He can finish both right and left foot.

“Good run down the side, good pass, so all over that was a very, very good goal. Clinical, which we know we have to be because at this level you have to take your chances.”

Next up for the Red Devils is a home clash against Crystal Palace on Saturday, where they will be expected to get back to winning ways as the new season gets into full swing.