Wolves do something no Premier League team has done before against Manchester United

Wolves seem to be a real bogey team for Manchester United at the moment as they once again frustrated them in last night’s Premier League clash.

That’s now two wins and two draws for Wolves in the last four meetings between these clubs, and it’s the third time in their last three league clashes that the midlands outfit have gone behind against Man Utd but managed to avoid defeat.

Anthony Martial scored first at Molineux last night before Ruben Neves equalised in the second half, and back in April they came back and won 2-1 despite Scott McTominay giving the Red Devils a 1-0 lead that night.

And in their first league meeting last term, Fred made it 1-0 to United at Old Trafford before Joao Moutinho later made it 1-1.

Remarkably, according to Opta, this is the first time a team has managed to go behind and not lose in three consecutive league fixtures against United.

MUFC won’t be happy about it, but in truth, a point away to Wolves these days is hardly the worst result as they start to put together a quality side.

One imagines it won’t be too long before the investment in this Wolves squad means they’re up there challenging for a place in the top six, and they already have a very decent record against the top teams, having beaten Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham last season along with their exploits against United.