These Liverpool fans were left heartbroken after seeing that manager Jurgen Klopp has hinted that he’ll leave the Reds when his contract expires in 2022.

According to Mirror Sport, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has hinted that he’ll retire from football manager when his contract with the Reds expires in 2022.

The 52-year-old was in his homeland earlier this week to receive the ‘Coach of the Year’ award from reputable German newspaper Bild.

During his interview after being presented with the award Klopp suggested that “maybe I’ll retire” when he was questioned on what was next in his career after winning the Champions League with the Reds.

Klopp was in a jovial mood as always so it’s hard to tell if he was being serious.

Mirror Football also point to the fact that Klopp claimed last year that he’d leave football far earlier than most coaches, it seems like there could be some truth to the former Borussia Dortmund boss’ words.

Bizarrely if Klopp was to retire in 2022, this would take him to 7 years of service to every club that he’s ever managed (Liverpool, Dortmund and Mainz). Would this be the perfect moment to call time on his managerial career?

Here’s what Klopp had to say when he was questioned about the next steps in his career:

“I hope to continue like this, but in two, three years I don’t know what may happen.”

“Maybe I’ll retire!” It was said in a lighthearted way, but then he added: “It doesn’t necessarily mean it will happen, however, but if that were the case, you wouldn’t be surprised.”

Here’s how Liverpool fans reacted to Klopp’s suggestion:

No, I’m not believing that. Do you know how tough it will be seeing Jürgen Klopp leave this club in 2022? I fell in love with the beautiful German so much. Absolutely changed this club. I want him managing us forever. — ‘ (@VintageFirmino) August 20, 2019

If Klopp retires in 2022 that will be the worst heartbreak ever ? — Connor Williams (@20williams_C) August 20, 2019

ruined my day for real haha — stace (@StaceKershaw) August 20, 2019

Imma go cry from now on — Jacob Elkins (@JacobBElkins) August 20, 2019

what we fans can do to convince him stay longer? — Asif Khan (@AsifRj03) August 20, 2019

Worse than Gerrard leaving — Lids (@Liddellpoool) August 20, 2019

@Mr_Beatlebum just going to cry — Oli (@SkorgeOliver) August 20, 2019

No wayyy. I’ll cry — Odi Emelogu (@EmeloguOdi) August 20, 2019

Klopp has fulfilled his task of rebuilding the Reds and he’s gone even further by establishing the Merseyside outfit as one of the best teams in the world after such a long fall from grace for the Anfield side.

Klopp is one of the most loved managers in the game right now – maybe even ever, the German’s early retirement would be a massive loss to the football world.