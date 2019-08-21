Tottenham attacker Georges-Kevin Nkoudou is reportedly on the verge of joining Turkish giants Besiktas on a season-long loan deal.

The 24-year-old moved to Spurs from Marseille in 2016, but has since failed to earn a regular place in the north London club’s first-team squad.

The Frenchman was eventually sent out on loan to Burnley at the start of the 2018-19 campaign, before spending the second half of the season on loan at Monaco.

Nkoudou only managed to make a combined total of 11 appearances for the two clubs and returned to Tottenham this summer with his future still very much up in the air.

According to TRT Spor, the Spurs winger is now set to complete a transfer away with a deal now in place with Beskitas which will see him join the Super Lig outfit on a season-long loan.

The Turkish publication states that an agreement between the two clubs has already been reached, with only final details such as the player’s salary left to negotiate.

Nkoudou will remain on Tottenham’s books for the time being, but if he can prove himself in new surroundings over the next year there is every chance he could earn a permanent move.

The former France U-21 international is approaching the prime years of his career and he needs to be playing regular football in order to fulfil his potential.

11 Premier League appearances for Spurs in three years suggests Nkoudou may never break into Mauricio Pochettino’s first-team plans, which is why it is best for both parties if he continues his development elsewhere.