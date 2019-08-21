Arsenal fan weighs in on Neymar transfer saga with utterly ludicrous ‘unpopular opinion’

One Arsenal fan has attracted a great deal of mockery after expressing his unpopular opinion that he wouldn’t swap Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette for Neymar.

See below as this Gooner, Paul, responds to a tweet about the latest on Neymar’s potential transfer to Real Madrid or Barcelona this summer.

Unpopular opinion : I wouldn't swap Lacazette or Aubameyang for Neymar #AFC https://t.co/s6CSOY5QRs — Paul McG AFC ??© (@Afcpmg) August 20, 2019

While it’s true that Neymar is not at the best point of his career after a difficult two years at Paris Saint-Germain, it seems pretty clear he’d improve this Arsenal side.

And of course, it’s also true that Aubameyang and Lacazette are quality players and have been a joy to watch together at the Emirates Stadium.

Still, most sensible people would surely send both packing if there were a chance to sign a genuine world-beater like Neymar. Surely?

The Brazil international is capable of moments of skill and brilliance unlike most in world football, and would bring experience to a Gunners squad that could only dream of winning as many trophies as he has.

We documented some of the worst opinions in football of the week yesterday, and if we’d come across this earlier, it would be right in there!

