Arsenal youngster Eddie Nketiah has scored his first Championship goal for loan club Leeds United this evening.

Watch below as the talented 20-year-old shows great striker’s instincts to break into the box and score from close range.

Nketiah’s goal for Leeds tonight pic.twitter.com/4OvQksYNR2 — Renato (@rehnato) August 21, 2019

Arsenal fans will be pleased to see the young forward doing well, with Nketiah notching his second goal for Leeds in just his second appearance, with the other coming in the Carabao Cup.

If the England Under-21 international carries on like this, he’ll surely be pushing for a place in Unai Emery’s side next season.

Congratulations to Arsenal Loanee @EddieNketiah9 who came on as a substitute for Leeds United tonight and after only four minutes on the pitch scored the winner.. ??? pic.twitter.com/jmYgp4avvv — UberArsenal™ (@UberAFC) August 21, 2019

For now, however, Leeds fans will be hoping his talent can help lift them to promotion to the Premier League by the end of this campaign.