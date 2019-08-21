Real Madrid star submits transfer request following summer links with Arsenal

Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas has reportedly handed in a transfer request at the Bernabeu as he doesn’t want to be backup to Thibaut Courtois.

According to Marca, it seems Los Blancos manager Zinedine Zidane has made it clear that Courtois is his first choice in goal, and this has promoted Navas to ask to leave the club.

The Costa Rica international is linked by Marca as a possible target for Paris Saint-Germain, and Don Balon also linked him with Arsenal earlier in the summer.

And while the transfer deadline for Premier League clubs has now been and gone, it could be that Arsenal will have a chance to try again for Navas in January if he doesn’t get a move away before September 2nd.

The Gunners could perhaps do with more options in goal following Petr Cech’s retirement and the sale of David Ospina, even if Bernd Leno has done a decent enough job as number one for Unai Emery’s side.

Navas’ quality and experience of winning major honours would surely make him a valuable addition for most top clubs around Europe.