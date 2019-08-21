Barcelona are reportedly in pole position to beat Real Madrid to the transfer of Spanish youngster Pedri Gonzalez, who currently plays for Las Palmas.

According to Don Balon, both Barca and Real are in the hunt for the 16-year-old, with all of Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea also in the race for the youngster.

The report states these English side are ready to pay €5M for Gonzalez, which is half of his release clause, which means this clause currently sits at €10M, with it also being noted that Barca are ahead of Real in the race for the midfielder.

Gonzalez recently made his first team debut for Las Palmas, with the player playing 83 minutes in the club’s 1-0 defeat to SD Huesca.

Gonzales was deployed as a left-winger during this affair, however the Spaniard has been known to be more comfortable playing in midfield as opposed to attack.

Given that Barca already have youngsters such as Carles Alena and Riqui Puig to choose from at the club, we don’t really see the need for the club to sign Gonzalez, especially for an eight-figure fee of €10M.

Seeing as Gonzalez is still just 16, it’d probably be wise for the player to focus on staying at Las Palmas and improve his game in the next couple years, get some game time under his belt, and move to a bigger club when he feels right.