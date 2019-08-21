Barcelona star on brink of sealing two-year loan transfer away

Barcelona youngster Juan Miranda is reportedly closing in on a two-year loan transfer to Schalke, according to Gerard Romero.

As seen in the tweet below, the RAC1 journalist claims Miranda’s two-year loan move away is close to being completed following talks.

?? Juan Miranda cerca de salir cedido durante 2 temporadas al Schalke 04 #mercato #BarçaB #Bundesliga https://t.co/XoZWxqtSKD — Gerard Romero (@gerardromero) August 21, 2019

This looks a fine move for the 19-year-old left-back, who seems a bright prospect at Barca, but whose path to the first-team is surely going to be blocked by Jordi Alba for the foreseeable future.

Miranda started his career at Real Betis before switching to Barcelona’s academy in 2014, and he played for the club at senior level for the first time last season, making four appearances in all competitions.

The Spain Under-19 international should now benefit from more playing time at Schalke, with two years of regular football in the Bundesliga likely to do his development the world of good.

Barcelona fans will then surely hope he can challenge for a place at the Nou Camp as the club have a proud tradition of bringing through youngsters.

It’s now been a while since an academy product made it big with the Catalan giants since that golden generation of the likes of Lionel Messi, Andres Iniesta, Gerard Pique and Sergio Busquets came through in quick succession.