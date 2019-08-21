Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren is the subject of interest from Bayer Leverkusen, who hope to secure his services on a season-long loan deal.

Lovren fell down the pecking order at Anfield after Virgil Van Dijk’s arrival from Southampton in January 2018, with Jurgen Klopp opting to select the Dutchman, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez ahead of the Croatian more often than not.

The 30-year-old was restricted to just 13 Premier League appearances last term and only appeared in three European matches during Liverpool’s run to Champions League glory.

The out-of-favour centre-back has been tipped to leave Anfield this summer, with the club open to his departure as long as a potential transfer deal suits all parties involved.

According to Sport Bild, Bayer Leverkusen are aiming to seal a transfer for Lovren before the European window slams shut on September 2.

The German publication states that the Bundesliga giants are aiming to negotiate a €3 million loan deal for the Croatia international, who has also been previously named as a target for Italian outfit Roma.

Lovren has spent the last five years of his career on Merseyside, but a move away from the club might be the best option for him to start playing regular football once again.

Van Dijk is almost guaranteed to start every game for the Reds this season, with Klopp likely to rotate between Matip and Gomez once again to partner the Netherlands international.

Lovren will likely have to make do with rare appearances in cup competitions or as a Premier League back up if he remains at Anfield, which now seems unlikely given the fact he has the option to accept a move away.

At 30 years of age, the former Southampton star still has plenty to offer at the highest level, but it remains to be seen whether or not Liverpool will accept any formal bids before the market closes.