Serie A club AS Roma have posted pictures of Chelsea right-back Davide Zappacosta in Rome ahead of a transfer to the Giallorossi.

Zappacosta joined Chelsea from Torino in 2017 and has since made 52 appearances for the club, scoring two goals and providing 4 assists. Due to the presence of Cesar Azpilicueta, the 27-year-old has struggled for game time at Stamford Bridge.

The right-back was linked to a move to Roma with Gianluca DI Marzio claiming on Twitter that he will have a medical at the club.

The Serie A club have more or less confirmed Zappacosta’s signing by posting pictures of him in the Italian capital on Twitter.

Davide Zappacosta arrives in Rome…

— AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) August 20, 2019

With skipper Azpilicueta and youngster Reece James in the squad, it would’ve been exceedingly hard for the Italian international to find first-team opportunities under Frank Lampard this season. Hence, Zappacosta’s move to Roma could well give him some more game time which might help his cause of finding a spot in Italy’s Euro 2020 squad.

So far, Roma have signed Leonardo Spinazzola, Amadou Diawara, Pau Lopez and Mert Celtin. Paulo Fonseca’s side begin their Serie A campaign against Genoa on Sunday.