Video: Some Chelsea fans want Frank Lampard as player-manager after watching training clip

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard showed up Tiemoue Bakayoko in training and generally still looks fit enough to be a Premier League player.

Okay that might be stretching it a little bit, but some Blues fans are calling for Lampard to be announced as player-manager, rather than just coaching the side.

That’s in response to this video clip below, in which Lampard’s closing down leads to Bakayoko losing the ball and losing his team a rondo training drill.

When you’re closing in on 20, then the boss gets a foot in! ? pic.twitter.com/Ma0riXDHc7 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 21, 2019

Would Lampard still be a better midfield option for Chelsea than Bakayoko? At the age of 41, you’d have to say probably not.

That said, he was one of the all-time Premier League greats at his peak, and only retired just over two and a half years ago.

You can understand why this lot might be tempted by the idea…

Announce lampard as player manager — lampard era (@Frankla91212771) August 21, 2019

Lampard should be both a player-coach this energy ?? — Abdool Moh ? (@abdool_moh) August 21, 2019

Lampard should go back in the field he still got it?? — Gomolemo M?? (@Gman49263288) August 21, 2019

Looking at our players performance, boss has to start playing soon. — Aiyappa MM (Hari) ?? (@Aiyappa_MM) August 21, 2019

too bad he ain't a player coach!chele boys — Trinity George (@trinityG1990) August 21, 2019

It must be like an alcoholic looking at a beer knowing he cant drink it to Lampard! The guy just wants to play! — michael davey (@michaeldavey14) August 21, 2019

Please can we just start Lampard ? — Vikash (@Vikash_r03) August 21, 2019

Looks fit enough to play on Saturday — Haroon (@Haroon33282724) August 21, 2019