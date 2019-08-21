Video: Some Chelsea fans want Frank Lampard as player-manager after watching training clip

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard showed up Tiemoue Bakayoko in training and generally still looks fit enough to be a Premier League player.
Okay that might be stretching it a little bit, but some Blues fans are calling for Lampard to be announced as player-manager, rather than just coaching the side.
MORE: Exciting Chelsea attacker set to commit to new long-term deal at Stamford Bridge worth £52m
That’s in response to this video clip below, in which Lampard’s closing down leads to Bakayoko losing the ball and losing his team a rondo training drill.
When you’re closing in on 20, then the boss gets a foot in! ? pic.twitter.com/Ma0riXDHc7
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 21, 2019
Would Lampard still be a better midfield option for Chelsea than Bakayoko? At the age of 41, you’d have to say probably not.
That said, he was one of the all-time Premier League greats at his peak, and only retired just over two and a half years ago.
You can understand why this lot might be tempted by the idea…
Announce lampard as player manager
— lampard era (@Frankla91212771) August 21, 2019
Lampard should be both a player-coach this energy ??
— Abdool Moh ? (@abdool_moh) August 21, 2019
Lampard should go back in the field he still got it??
— Gomolemo M?? (@Gman49263288) August 21, 2019
Looking at our players performance, boss has to start playing soon.
— Aiyappa MM (Hari) ?? (@Aiyappa_MM) August 21, 2019
too bad he ain't a player coach!chele boys
— Trinity George (@trinityG1990) August 21, 2019
It must be like an alcoholic looking at a beer knowing he cant drink it to Lampard! The guy just wants to play!
— michael davey (@michaeldavey14) August 21, 2019
Please can we just start Lampard ?
— Vikash (@Vikash_r03) August 21, 2019
Looks fit enough to play on Saturday
— Haroon (@Haroon33282724) August 21, 2019
Still our best mid and can play Saturday
— Danny$ (@Danny87817731) August 21, 2019