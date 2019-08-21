Menu

Video: Some Chelsea fans want Frank Lampard as player-manager after watching training clip

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard showed up Tiemoue Bakayoko in training and generally still looks fit enough to be a Premier League player.

Okay that might be stretching it a little bit, but some Blues fans are calling for Lampard to be announced as player-manager, rather than just coaching the side.

That’s in response to this video clip below, in which Lampard’s closing down leads to Bakayoko losing the ball and losing his team a rondo training drill.

Would Lampard still be a better midfield option for Chelsea than Bakayoko? At the age of 41, you’d have to say probably not.

That said, he was one of the all-time Premier League greats at his peak, and only retired just over two and a half years ago.

You can understand why this lot might be tempted by the idea…

