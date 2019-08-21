Chelsea are blocking Tiemoue Bakayoko’s return to Monaco on loan over concerns they may fail to recoup their initial investment in the midfielder.

According to RMC Sport, Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia is refusing to sanction Bakayoko’s proposed transfer to Ligue 1, with Monaco looking to take back a former charge on loan.

The French publication states that the Blues eventually want to get back the £40 million they spent on the Frenchman in 2017, but are worried his value might decrease if he returns to Stade Louis II.

The 25-year-old star spent the 2018-19 campaign on loan at AC Milan, where he racked up 41 appearances across all competitions, scoring once.

Bakayoko’s spell at the San Siro was, by and large, a success, with Chelsea now open to letting him leave on a temporary basis again if he can rediscover his best form and prove his worth in suitable surroundings.

The defensive midfielder has been deemed surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge by new boss Frank Lampard, who looks set to promote academy stars into the first team as he ushers in a new era at the club.

Despite a bright start to life with the Blues under Antonio Conte, Bakayoko quickly fell down the squad pecking order and by the end of his first full season in west London, his future was already in doubt.

The France international has rebuilt his reputation in Serie A, but he will need to continue playing regular football in order to earn another high profile permanent move.

Bakayoko’s first spell at Monaco saw him make a name for himself as one of Europe’s brightest talents, but Leonardo Jardim’s side are now a shadow of their former selves.

Les Rouges et Blancs avoided relegation by the skin of their teeth last term and haven’t improved at the start of the new campaign, losing 3-0 against Lyon and Metz in their first two fixtures.

Bakayoko’s presence would likely not be enough to help the club return to the top end of Ligue 1, with Chelsea now set to wait for alternative offers for the midfielder before the European transfer deadline on September 2.