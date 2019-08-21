Chelsea manager Frank Lampard could reportedly be considering using Ruben Loftus-Cheek as a striker instead of in midfield.

The England international will unfortunately not be back in action until November, according to the Sun, but could then be used up front as Lampard seeks to fix his side’s scoring woes.

The Blues have not made the best start to the season, with Lampard yet to win a competitive game since taking over from Maurizio Sarri in the summer.

Chelsea have struggled for goals as the likes of Olivier Giroud, Tammy Abraham and Michy Batshuayi don’t look the most convincing strikers for Lampard to choose from.

Loftus-Cheek has mainly spent his career playing in a variety of midfield roles, but has shown an eye for goal from that position.

It could be that he would then adjust well to the move to centre-forward, even if it does seem a bit of a desperate gamble by Lampard due to a lack of alternatives.

Still, the Sun claim Antonio Conte also toyed with the idea during his time as CFC manager.