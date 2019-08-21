Chelsea starlet Mason Mount is reportedly one of the players in line to win a first senior England call-up from Gareth Southgate in the upcoming round of international matches.

Southgate will announce his squad next week and Mount, 20, seems to have caught the eye as he and Leicester City’s James Maddison could be in line for debuts, according to Sky Sports.

This looks well deserved for Mount, who impressed on loan at Derby County last season before returning and being award a first-team role at Stamford Bridge this term.

It’s also vindication for new Chelsea manager Frank Lampard, who has taken a gamble on using more young players this season, albeit with this being slightly forced upon him due to the club’s transfer ban.

Still, Mount has shown himself to be a top talent and he could now get the chance to show what he can do for England.

The youngster has previously been capped at Under-21 level for the Three Lions, but Chelsea fans will now no doubt be eager to see him make an impact for the senior side.