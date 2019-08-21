(Photo) Chelsea star’s transfer away confirmed as he poses with new club colours

Chelsea right-back Davide Zappacosta’s temporary transfer to Roma has been confirmed this evening.

The Blues have announced the deal for the Italy international to move to the Stadio Olimpico on loan, while he’s also been pictured posing with his new kit.

Zappacosta could be decent signing for Roma after generally looking solid enough in his time at Stamford Bridge, if not outstanding.

CFC have hinted he could have more of a role with them in the future as they explain in the tweet below that they’ve extended the player’s contract before loaning him out, which might surprise some fans…