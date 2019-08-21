Done deal: Trabzonspor announce transfer of Daniel Sturridge

Former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge has finally found a new club after leaving Anfield on a free transfer at the end of last season.

The 29-year-old will now continue his career with Turkish giants Trabzonspor, who officially announced the completed deal this afternoon.

See below as the English edition of Trabzonspor’s Twitter account posts a welcome graphic to Sturridge, pictured in his new colours.

The club also make a neat tribute to the former England man’s trademark dancing celebration in the background, which is a nice touch.

It would no doubt be great to see Sturridge get his career back on track after this move, with the player having fallen out of favour in Jurgen Klopp’s side in the last few years.

He also had an unsuccessful loan spell at West Brom, and has generally looked past his best for some time now due to repeated problems with injuries.

Still, we’re sure Liverpool fans will be wishing him all the best after some fine moments for the club he served well for six and a half years.