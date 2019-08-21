Ousmane Dembele’s Barcelona future faces being plunged into further doubt as it’s emerged he may have hidden his injury from the club.

The France international faces a lengthy spell out of the side and Sport report that Barcelona could take action against him, possibly suspending him without pay for as long as a month.

According to Sport, this is seen as a ‘very serious’ offence by La Liga, and would be worth the equivalent of a €1million fine for Dembele, who has already endured a difficult time at the Nou Camp as it is.

Many would argue Dembele has not lived up to expectations since joining the Catalan giants back in the summer of 2017, when he arrived with the reputation of being one of the best young players in the world.

The 22-year-old has since been linked with a move away from Barca on a number of occasions, as RAC1 also link the club with an interest in re-signing Neymar.

Having also signed Antoine Griezmann in the summer, this surely points towards Dembele being pushed out of the squad.

Don Balon have linked Dembele with the likes of Liverpool and Bayern Munich, and it’s easy to imagine he could revive his promising career at Anfield.

The former Dortmund ace looks more of an ideal fit for the way Jurgen Klopp’s side plays, and if there is still interest from the Reds, then this story from Sport could be one to keep an eye on for them – especially if Neymar ends up joining as well.