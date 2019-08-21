Real Madrid superstar Eden Hazard isn’t keen on seeing Los Blancos seal a deal to bring PSG and Brazil superstar Neymar to the club this summer.

Real are reportedly firmly in the hunt for the Brazilian international, with BBC Sport even reporting that the Spanish giants, along with Barcelona, have already had an offer for the forward turned down by PSG.

And given recent reports, it seems like new man Hazard would’ve been happy to hear that Real had their bid for the player turned down.

As per Don Balon, a number of Real’s players aren’t keen on the club signing Neymar this summer, with one of these being Hazard, who doesn’t want any other players coming in who can steal the limelight off of him.

Given that both Hazard, Neymar and youngster Vinicius Jr all play on the left, it doesn’t seem smart for Real to be going after another option in that area of the pitch.

Real are seemingly going to have to spend a large amount in order to pry Neymar away from PSG ahead of next month’s deadline, and one wonders whether they’d be better off spending that money on other areas of their squad as opposed to their attack.

Jovic, Hazard and Rodrygo have joined all of Benzema, Bale, Asensio, Mariano and Vinicius Jr at the club in recent months, a factor that makes you think whether Los Blancos really need Neymar after all.