Exciting Chelsea attacker set to commit to new long-term deal at Stamford Bridge worth £52m

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi is on the verge of signing a new five-year contract which will see him earn a significant pay rise.

The 18-year-old burst onto the scene at Stamford Bridge in 2018-19, racking up 21 appearances across all competitions under Maurizio Sarri in total, scoring four goals.

The exciting attacker’s performances for the Blues helped earn him a place in Gareth Southgate’s England squad, securing his first caps at international level in fixtures against the Czech Republic and Montenegro.

Hudson-Odoi has only just returned to full training with Chelsea following an achilles injury suffered in a clash against Burnley back in April, but he is now set to commit to a new long-term deal.

According to the Daily Mail, the teenage winger will put pen to paper on a fresh five-year contract at Stamford Bridge worth £52 million, with his weekly earnings set to rise to £200,000.

The Blues have been trying to negotiate terms with Hudson-Odoi for over a month and an agreement has finally been reached which will see him remain in west London until 2024.

As per The Sun, Bayern Munich have had their eye on the England ace for quite some time, with Chelsea forced to reject multiple offers from the Bundesliga giants over the last few months.

However, the Mail reports that confirmation of Hudson-Odoi’s new deal at the Bridge is now imminent, which will put to an end any lingering doubts there may be over his future.

The youngster has already proved he has the quality and maturity to reach the very highest level of the game, with many fans and experts tipping him to fill Eden Hazard’s sizeable boots at Chelsea once he returns to full fitness.

Hudson-Odoi has pace to burn, outstanding dribbling skills and an eye for defence-splitting passes, with plenty of room to develop into one of the Premier League’s finest players over the next few years.

Chelsea supporters will no doubt be delighted to see a prized asset pledge his future to the club and they can now look forward to watching him reach his full potential at the Bridge.