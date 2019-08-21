Barcelona have reportedly opened talks over sealing the transfer of Red Bull Salzburg left-back Gideon Mensah on loan this summer.

The 21-year-old looks a decent prospect, and seems to be being lined up to join Barca’s B team for the duration of the 2019/20 campaign, according to Ghana Web.

This seems a slightly surprising move, but it perhaps makes sense for the Catalan giants to get Mensah in on a temporary deal first if they’re currently unsure if they want to sign him permanently.

Still, this rumour also comes as Barcelona look set to offload young left-back Juan Miranda on a two-year loan deal to Schalke.

?? Juan Miranda cerca de salir cedido durante 2 temporadas al Schalke 04 #mercato #BarçaB #Bundesliga https://t.co/XoZWxqtSKD — Gerard Romero (@gerardromero) August 21, 2019

It may then be that Mensah gets the chance to play as backup in Ernesto Valverde’s first-team squad, with Jordi Alba surely set to remain as first choice left-back.

Although the transfer window is now closed for Premier League clubs, the rest of Europe remains active, with Spanish teams able to make signings until September 2.