Menu

Barcelona open talks over surprise loan transfer for 21-year-old

FC Barcelona
Posted by

Barcelona have reportedly opened talks over sealing the transfer of Red Bull Salzburg left-back Gideon Mensah on loan this summer.

The 21-year-old looks a decent prospect, and seems to be being lined up to join Barca’s B team for the duration of the 2019/20 campaign, according to Ghana Web.

MORE: Liverpool transfer target could face Barcelona suspension over ‘very serious’ offence

This seems a slightly surprising move, but it perhaps makes sense for the Catalan giants to get Mensah in on a temporary deal first if they’re currently unsure if they want to sign him permanently.

Still, this rumour also comes as Barcelona look set to offload young left-back Juan Miranda on a two-year loan deal to Schalke.

More Stories / Latest News

It may then be that Mensah gets the chance to play as backup in Ernesto Valverde’s first-team squad, with Jordi Alba surely set to remain as first choice left-back.

Although the transfer window is now closed for Premier League clubs, the rest of Europe remains active, with Spanish teams able to make signings until September 2.

More Stories Gideon Mensah