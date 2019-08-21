Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes is reportedly ready to do all he can in order to seal a summer move to Real Madrid this summer.

According to Don Balon, Real are keen to add their options in the middle of the park, with the club eyeing up Fernandes in order to do this, a player who’s already been linked with Man United and PSG this summer.

The report also notes that Fernandes, who Sporting want €75M for, is willing to do all that he can in order to join Zidane’s side, with Real and Sporting already holding talks over a potential deal for the 24-year-old.

Fernandes showed last year that he’s one of the best and most dangerous attacking midfielders in Europe, thus it’s no surprise that a club like Real are reportedly in for his signature.

The Portuguese international directly contributed 50 goals in 53 appearances for Sporting in all competitions last term, as he showed the world exactly what he’s capable of.

Real don’t really have any midfielders capable of scoring 20+ goals a season, therefore signing Fernandes seems like an absolute no-brainer.

With Luka Modric and Toni Kroos getting on a bit, and Isco failing to perform consistently for the Spanish giants, Fernandes’ arrival at the Bernabeu, should it end up materialising, is a move that’d revitalise the club’s somewhat stagnant midfield.

Will Real manage to get a deal for Fernandes over the line ahead of next month’s deadline? Only time will tell…