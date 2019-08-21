Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville thinks Paul Pogba could be named the Premier League’s best player this season.

The Red Devils have kicked off their 2019-20 campaign in solid fashion, beating Chelsea 4-0 at home before earning a 1-1 draw against Wolves at Molineux on Monday night.

OIe Gunnar Solskjaer’s side look better organised after bringing in Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka at the back, with an extra attacking threat also added in the form of Welsh winger Daniel James.

United have also been boosted by keeping hold of talismanic superstar Pogba, who despite being linked with a move to Real Madrid throughout the summer, seems fully focused on his duties at Old Trafford.

The Frenchman did miss a penalty against Wolves, but his general levels of performance have been very high and Neville is backing him to earn the PFA Player of the Year award if he can maintain his current form.

“I think he could be the player of the year. That sounds like a bold statement,” Neville told Sky Sports, as per Metro Sport.

“He has the potential to be the best player in this league. He has the biggest personality in this league.

“Manchester United’s season rests a lot on him depending on how well he plays.

“I think he could be the player of the year, he is the one to watch for me. A lot of success for United depends on him and whether he can reach his real high standard.”

The Guardian reports that Solskjaer is confident Pogba will ignore Real Madrid and Juventus interest to remain at Old Trafford for at least one more year, with the final European transfer window set to slam shut on September 2.

United finished sixth in the Premier League last season despite Pogba posting career-best numbers for goals and assists, but they are now a more cohesive unit capable of challenging for a spot in the Champions League.

If the World Cup winner can deliver the goods on a consistent basis there’s every chance the Red Devils will achieve their goals come next May, which could also lead to a few individual accolades for the mercurial playmaker.