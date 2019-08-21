Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele’s agent has confirmed that his client is not leaving the club despite receiving offers from many European clubs.

The 22-year-old joined Barca from Borussia Dortmund in 2017 and has since made 66 appearances for the Blaugrana, scoring 18 goals and providing 17 assists so far. The French international hasn’t been able to show his full potential at Camp Nou due to injuries. Dembele sustained a hamstring injury in Barcelona’s La Liga opener against Athletic Bilbao which has ruled him out for 5 weeks according to the club’s official website.

The French international was linked to PSG this summer with le10sport claiming that Thomas Tuchel wanted him as part of the deal that would see Neymar join Barcelona. However, his agent Moussa Sissoko has denied such reports, saying that Dembele wants to stay at Camp Nou.

As quoted by Goal, Sissoko told L’Equipe: I wanted to clarify firmly and definitively the situation of Ousmane Dembele. He has not planned on leaving FC Barcelona even for a moment. This is the course of action set for several months now and no element is or will be likely to make us deviate from it.

“Ousmane feels perfectly well within the club and he remains determined to impose himself in the long term. Despite the offers of several big European clubs, Ousmane is convinced he wants to be part of the biggest of them and that everything is set for him to flourish. Unfortunately, his injury has temporarily stopped him during his drive to have a great and beautiful season. But this will not affect his success and his will to return as soon as possible.

“He is Barcelona and he will stay 1000 per cent with the will to honour the colours of the club!”

He may have sustained several injuries in the past couple of years but there’s no denying that Dembele is one of the most talented players in Europe and Barcelona will certainly benefit if he stays. The Catalan club will be hoping that he returns to action as quickly as possible.

After suffering an opening defeat to Ernesto Valverde’s former club Bilbao, Barca will be hoping to register their first La Liga win this weekend when they take on Real Betis at Camp Nou.