Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is reportedly lining up a new offer for the transfer of Tottenham star Christian Eriksen.

Although Premier League clubs can no longer make new signings until January, Don Balon claim Perez could try offering Isco as part of the deal, with the Spain international linking up with Spurs in the winter.

It remains to be seen if Tottenham would accept such a proposal for a player important as Eriksen, though they are in a weak negotiating position due to the Denmark international being in the final year of his contract.

Failure to sell Eriksen this summer could mean the 27-year-old leaves on a free in a year’s time, so Real may well be in the driving seat here.

Don Balon make the point that Spurs could just ask for a swap deal to go through in January, so they can keep Eriksen until then.

However, the report also suggests that the north Londoners could be persuaded by being reasonably well stocked in midfield with the summer signings of Tanguy Ndombele and Giovani Lo Celso.

Don Balon add that Madrid would leave Isco out of Champions League matches so he wouldn’t be cup tied and could play for Tottenham in the competition in the second half of the season.