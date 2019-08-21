Menu

Manchester United plan to save money to land £100m top priority transfer target

Manchester United have money to spend for the January transfer window but would ideally like to save it up to try a move for Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho next summer.

The England international is one of Europe’s most exciting prospects right now, and looks like he’d be a great fit at Old Trafford.

As well as looking an ideal fit for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s style of play, Sancho would also surely strengthen a problem area for Man Utd, coming in as an ideal long-term replacement for Alexis Sanchez, and as an upgrade on the likes of Jesse Lingard.

According to the Sun, United may need to spend around £100million or perhaps more to land Sancho, so it’s not surprising they will probably only look to dip into their £75m January budget if the team looks like missing out on a Champions League place for next season.

Sancho has long been linked with MUFC and other big clubs, and it would be great to see the 19-year-old back in the English top flight after moving abroad early in his career.

The pacey attacker came through at Manchester City but looks to have made a fine choice to go to Dortmund and boost his playing time.

