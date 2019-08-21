Lionel Messi has reportedly asked Barcelona to snag a deal that’ll see the club sign Daniele Rugani from Juventus this summer, with the Italian himself keen to leave the Old Lady.

Rugani may find first team minutes hard to come by this season given that the Italian giants have recently acquired the services of Matthijs De Ligt to add to their already impressive options at centre-back.

And amidst this, it seems like Rugani is keen to leave the club, a fact that’s been reported by Don Balon, with it also being noted that club superstar Lionel Messi has asked Barca to bring the Italian international to the Nou Camp ahead of next month’s deadline.

The report also states that Rugani could be included in a swap deal that’d see youngster Juan Miranda go to Juve in the opposite direction.

Rugani is a very talented defender, and given the Blaugrana’s options at centre-back, the club could definitely do with another player to choose from in that position.

Realistically, Valverde only really has Umtiti, Pique and Lenglet to pick from this year, and should the club go all the way in the Champions League and Copa Del Rey, having extra options to pick from in the centre of defence will definitely come in handy.

Barca have already bolstered their defensive options overall this summer following the signing of Junior Firpo, combined with the fact that they’ve recently promoted Moussa Wague from the club’s ‘B’ team to their first team.

And following this report, it looks like Messi is still eager for the club to add to their options at the back even further with the acquisition of Rugani ahead of next month’s transfer deadline.