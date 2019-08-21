Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp speaks out on Philippe Coutinho’s Bayern Munich transfer

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has responded to Philippe Coutinho’s summer loan transfer to Bayern Munich after his struggles at Barcelona.

Coutinho left Liverpool for Barca in January 2018, having been a star player for Klopp at Anfield before for some reason majorly flopping in his time at the Nou Camp.

The Brazil international will now be hoping to get his career back on track with Bayern, and Klopp has had his say on how things might go for his former player.

The German tactician seems to think Coutinho has the potential to add something in a variety of roles for Niko Kovac’s side and that he can end up being a star player in the Bundesliga.

“He can play a great eight and a really great left wing,” Klopp told Kicker.

“(He is) strong in small rooms, but also fast enough for large spaces.

“Bayern need him, the Bavarians want him. Now they have to integrate and treat him so that they get the full package and then the Bundesliga has a real top player to get.”

Bayern fans will certainly hope Klopp is right, while most neutrals will also surely be hoping to see the best of Coutinho again after he lit up the Premier League.

On his day, the 27-year-old is one of the most entertaining players in the world to watch, and it would be a shame to see such a promising career fizzle out so soon.