Liverpool starlet pushing for a transfer away from Anfield before European deadline

Liverpool winger Ryan Kent wants to return to Rangers on loan against Jurgen Klopp’s wishes before the Scottish transfer window closes.

The 22-year-old spent the 2019-20 season on loan at Ibrox, contributing six goals and four assists in 27 Scottish Premier League matches.

Jurgen Klopp has previously stated that he will not allow the English starlet to leave the club on a temporary basis again, but he is now pushing for a transfer away from Anfield before the European deadline on September 2.

According to the Daily Record, Kent is determined to go back to Rangers and will do everything he can to convince Liverpool to sanction his departure over the next two weeks.

The report states that the attacker was absent from the Liverpool U23 squad which lost 3-0 to Chelsea’s U23’s on Monday night, despite being fully fit.

Kent is prepared to sit on the sidelines in order to change Klopp’s stance on his immediate future, with Rangers still negotiating a possible deal with Liverpool.

Rangers cannot afford to match the youngster’s £7 million price tag, but they are ready to table another loan offer with the option to buy at the end of the season – as per the Daily Record.

Klopp is unlikely to grant Kent a regular place in his senior squad this season, which is why his return to Scotland might be in the best interests of both parties, but it remains to be seen whether or not a deal will be struck.

Liverpool’s squad may be stretched to the limit as cup competitions come into play, which might mean Kent ends up continuing his development at Anfield this year.