Liverpool ace Rhian Brewster has uploaded a picture of himself as a kid alongside Reds legend Steven Gerrard.

But in doing so, he gave away something else as he can be pictured wearing a jacket with a West Ham badge on it.

Looking through some old pics today… ?? pic.twitter.com/kbI2nGOPzB — Rhian Brewster (@RhianBrewster9) August 21, 2019

It also seems as though this picture was taken at West Ham’s old stadium, presumably on an evening Liverpool had been visiting there.

Brewster started out in Chelsea’s youth academy before moving to Liverpool in 2014, so it’s perfectly possible that, as a Londoner, he was a West Ham fan as a kid.

Some fans were all to keen to point out the visible Hammers badge…

West Ham! Rhian? — The Anfield Buzz (@anfield_buzz) August 21, 2019

Irons ??? — Stevie “WHU” Sizzle (@TheSullis) August 21, 2019