Man United are reportedly set to up the asking price they have for Alexis Sanchez during talks with Inter Milan on Thursday.

As per the Mirror, United originally wanted a €15M loan fee from Inter for Sanchez, however now, as per Sky Italia (via the Mirror), the Red Devils are set to increase this asking price and ask Inter to pay more of the Chilean wages during talks on Thursday.

If United are serious about getting rid of Sanchez, it may not be wise for the club to increase their asking price for the Chilean international, as one would assume that this could potentially put Antonio Conte’s off of making a move for the winger.

Sanchez has been largely out-of-favour at Old Trafford since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took charge back in December 2018, thus a move away from the club, albeit only a temporary one, will be good for the player, as he seemingly looks to try and find his form again.

Sanchez did well during his last stint in Italy with Udinese, thus the Chilean shouldn’t struggled to adapt to life back in Serie A too much should his move to Inter go through in the coming weeks.

Inter have already signed Romelu Lukaku from United this summer, and now, it seems like the Nerazzurri are close to signing another one of the Red Devils’ stars ahead of next month’s transfer deadline.

However, given this report from the Mirror, it seems like the club may have to pay more than they originally anticipated in their attempts to sign Sanchez.