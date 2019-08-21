Manchester United decide Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s transfer budget for January

Manchester United will reportedly give manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer around £75million to spend in the January transfer window.

It remains to be seen precisely how busy the Red Devils will be, however, as it’s often the case that big moves are harder to get done in the middle of the season.

United, though, seem willing to spend big if their place in next season’s Champions League does not look secure by January, according to the Sun.

The report explains that Man Utd cannot afford another year out of Europe’s top club competition, so that could likely give Solskjaer reason to eat into that £75m budget, which has mostly come in from the sale of Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan.

Attack might be an area that it makes sense for MUFC to look to strengthen in the winter, as Lukaku left for Inter late on in the summer, leaving the club a little light up front.

Solskjaer seems to be placing his faith in Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial for now, while youngsters like Mason Greenwood also seem set to have more of a role this term after looking impressive during their chances in pre-season.

If, however, this lot aren’t firing by January it might make sense for United to look at that area and invest some of the £75m they have at their disposal.