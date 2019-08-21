Manchester United face paying £36m to Alexis Sanchez if he seals Inter Milan transfer

Manchester United reportedly face paying Alexis Sanchez a staggering £36million if he completes a permanent transfer to Inter Milan.

The Chile international’s future at Old Trafford has been in doubt for some time after some truly awful form since he joined the club from Arsenal in January 2018.

Sanchez continues to be linked with Inter on an initial loan, but Man Utd would face paying the remainder of his £36m contract if he makes a permanent move to the San Siro, according to the Daily Mail.

This looks a big worry for United, as even a club of their size would surely feel that hit to their finances, especially as they’re without Champions League football this season and have no guarantees of getting back into the competition any time soon.

The Mail claim Inter hope to conclude a deal for Sanchez by the weekend, with the 30-year-old possibly set to link up with former Red Devils team-mate Romelu Lukaku in Milan.

The pair weren’t exactly electrifying together for United, but could perhaps improve under the guidance of Antonio Conte, and in the comfort of a less competitive and slower-paced league.