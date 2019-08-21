Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo is reportedly on the verge of signing for Turkish club Fenerbahce.

The Argentine international joined Manchester United from Sporting CP in the summer of 2014 for a transfer fee of £16 million according to BBC. The 29-year-old has since made 113 appearances for the Red Devils, scoring two goals and providing four assists.

SEE MORE: Manchester United face transfer blow as top target agrees to £190,000-a-week contract

Rojo has struggled to establish himself as a regular for the Premier League giants owing to injuries. Last season, he made only 6 appearances across all competitions, starting in only three of them.

The Argentine centre-back was close to signing for Everton but the deal fell through with the Times claiming that the Glazers didn’t want to sell him to a Premier League club which could challenge for the top 6.

However, Rojo could still leave Old Trafford before the transfer window closes as Fenerbahce are close to signing him on a loan deal according to Turkish TV show A Spor.

Provided the Turkish giants do sign the 29-year-old, he will be their 10th summer signing. Fenerbahce who finished 6th in the Super Lig last season will be eager to do better this time around and have started well with a 5-0 win over Gazisehir Gaziantep.

With the likes of Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof in central defence, it seems very unlikely that Rojo will find much playing time this season. Hence, a move to Turkey could do him well and can also help him return to the Argentina national team. The centre-back is yet to feature for La Albiceleste since last summer’s World Cup in Russia where he scored the winner against Nigeria that took Argentina to the knockout stages.