Real Madrid have reportedly come to a decision to end their pursuit of the transfer of Neymar and pursue his Paris Saint-Germain team-mate Kylian Mbappe next summer.

According to Spanish source Don Balon, Los Blancos plan to try their luck with a bid of around €180million for Mbappe in 2020, which might seem a tad cheap for a player of his calibre in this market.

However, Don Balon explains that Madrid president Florentino Perez believes he can get the France international for slightly below market value due to his contract situation.

The report states Mbappe’s current PSG contract is due to expire in 2021, so next summer would be the last year in which the Ligue 1 giants can cash in on their prized asset.

Mbappe seems an ideal long-term replacement to help Real get over the loss of club legend Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 20-year-old has had a sensational career so far, winning three Ligue 1 titles and the World Cup to show himself to surely be a future great of the game.