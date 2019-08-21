Video: Lionel Messi looks ready to revive Barcelona’s season in intensive training clip

Lionel Messi has been missed by Barcelona, who got off to a nightmare start to the season with a 1-0 loss to Athletic Bilbao in their opening game.

The Argentine now looks ready to come back and boost Barca’s fortunes as he can be seen looking sharp in this training clip below.

Watch Messi go through a series of intensive drills, with the 32-year-old largely made to run through sand as he works on his flexibility, finishing and other things.

Hopefully his injury troubles won’t stop us seeing the Messi we all know and love in the season ahead.