Tottenham midfielder Victor Wanyama has emerged as a target for Belgian outfit Club Brugges, who want to arrange a deal before the transfer window shuts.

The 28-year-old was restricted to just four starts for Spurs last season and has yet to see a single minute of action for Mauricio Pochettino’s side at the start of the 2019-20 campaign.

Tottenham have picked up a win against Aston Villa and a hard-fought draw at Manchester City, but Wanyama was not even included in Pochettino’s 18-man squad for the trip to the Etihad Stadium.

Wanyama still has two years left to run on his current contract, but according to The Express, the £18 million-rated star wants to secure a move away from north London in order to play regular football.

The Express reports that one-time European Cup finalists Club Brugges are ready to launch a transfer bid for the Kenyan, but it is not yet clear whether or not Spurs will be willing to sanction his departure.

Tottenham have already turned down a loan approach from West Ham for Wanyama this summer and Pochettino might want to retain his services as the squad prepares to fight on multiple trophy fronts.

The holding midfielder has fallen way down the pecking order at Spurs after the arrival of Tanguy Ndombele from Lyon earlier this year, with the likes of Harry Winks, Moussa Sissoko and Eric Dier also still used ahead of him.

However, Pochettino’s squad could be stretched to the limit as the season progresses, with Champions League, Carabao Cup and FA Cup obligations to attend to alongside the Premier League.

Club Brugges famously lost to Liverpool in the 1978 European Cup final and could win a place in this year’s group stages if they win a second leg playoff tie against Austrian club LASK on August 28, holding a 1-0 lead from the first leg.

Wanyama could rediscover his best form and continue to play at a high level in Belgium, but there is still a long way to go before this particular deal can be pushed over the line.