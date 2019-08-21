Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly knocked back a sensational Real Madrid transfer bid for star player Neymar.

The Brazil international’s future continues to dominate headlines this summer and the latest is that PSG have said no to a mammoth offer from Madrid.

According to L’Equipe, the Ligue 1 giants have rejected Real’s offer of €100m plus Gareth Bale, James Rodriguez and Keylor Navas.

This would have been a quite incredible deal if it had gone through, with swap deals in football actually pretty rare, despite the number of them often mooted in the press.

But one player moving in exchange for three in the opposite direction would truly be something special, and perhaps a fitting end to this huge saga.

Still, Madrid will seemingly have to try something else to tempt PSG into letting Neymar go.

Cadena Ser have also reported on Barcelona recently failing with a bid to re-sign their former player.

One imagines the winner of the 27-year-old’s signature in the end will feel it’s a major victory in terms of deciding the destination of the La Liga title this season, as well as giving an idea which of Spain’s big two might be in with a better chance of winning the Champions League.