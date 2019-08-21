Real Madrid have been handed a potential boost in the form of Eden Hazard, after it was noted that the Los Blancos star could return from injury in time to face Villarreal next weekend.

Hazard had joined the club from Chelsea this summer in a huge move, however since this, the Belgian is yet to get going in competitive action for Los Blancos.

Marca note that the forward picked up an injury last week that would supposed to see him sit on the sidelines for between three and four weeks, however now, it looks like the former Chelsea man could return even earlier than that.

As per the same report from Marca, it’s noted that Real’s medical team are optimistic that Hazard will regain his fitness in time for the club’s clash against Villarreal next weekend, news that’ll come as a big boost for the Spanish giants.

Villarreal away is hardly an easy match for any team, even sides as big as Real, thus Los Blancos are going to need all of their best players ready and available for their trip to the Estadio de la Cerámica next Sunday.

Some would say that Real don’t need Hazard to be rushed back from injury given that they seemed perfectly capable of winning without him following their 3-1 victory against Celta Vigo last weekend.

However, Real’s form against Celta in recent years has been brilliant, and it’s easy to say that the club could’ve missed a number of their more important players, as well as Hazard, and still came away from the Balaidos with all three points.