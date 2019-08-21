Real Madrid forward Luka Jovic has revealed that he “laughed” at reports stating he was set to seal a love move away from the club this summer.

Jovic recently joined from Los Blancos from German side Eintracht Frankfurt back at the start of June, and according to certain reports, the player could’ve potentially being leaving the club already, however only on a temporary basis.

As per Gazzetta Dello Sport, Jovic was linked with a potential loan switch to the San Siro, however it doesn’t seem like this move will be happening at all if these words from the Serbian are anything to go off.

According to AS, reports in Serbia have reaffirmed the idea that Jovic was set to seal a loan move away, however the player himself as dismisses these reports, stating “I laughed at some of the news. The media will always put out such stories”.

Jovic then revealed that he has the backing of manager Zidane, saying that “Zidane believes in me and that has not changed during this time. I am learning from him day by day and I am very satisfied”.

Jovic showed last year that he’s got the ability to perform against some of the very best teams Europe has to offer, and given Real’s limited options at striker, letting the Serb leave, in any form, would be a bad move from the club.

Although Benzema proved to be in fine form last term, the Frenchman is the club’s only other quality striking option bar Jovic, and should he get injured at some point this year, letting the Serbian leave would prove to be a big mistake from Los Blancos.